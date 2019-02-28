BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement

Twitter is facing a major patent infringement lawsuit from BlackBerry.

The former smartphone giant turned software supremo is arguing that the technology Twitter is using for messaging in its applications is patented, and that Twitter has no business using it without paying.

According to Reuters, a total of six patents are in question here, including some that handle push notifications, notification silencing for different message threads, as well as mobile ads.

Twitter “succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry’s products and services” and towards its own products and services, and has done that by using features which made BlackBerry “a critical and commercial success in the first place,” the complaint said.

The complaint was filed with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, and Reuters believes there are good chances the lawsuit will end up in the hands of the same judge that handles BlackBerry's lawsuits against Facebook and Snap.

BlackBerry was once a major smartphone manufacturer, before falling behind Apple, Samsung and, at the time, HTC. It stopped manufacturing its own smartphone hardware in 2016, and shifted mostly to software.

The company is still licensing its name to new devices, most recently the Key2, manufactured by TCL.

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Pieter Beens