BlackBerry wants to help your business survive GDPR

With the GDPR deadline now less than six months away, many companies are still coming to terms with how they will adapt to the new legislation, which could have a major effect upon the their business.

Fortunately, BlackBerry has launched a new branch of its software consulting service to try and guide businesses through the challenges that GDPR will face. Launched yesterday at the company's BlackBerry Security Summit in London, the platform aims to help BlackBerry partner with companies that are still unsure of what steps they need to take in order to fit with the new rules.

The company says that the newly-expanded BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting will guide organisations through the process of understanding how to manage company data, how GDPR applies to the organisation, and how to achieve a competitive readiness posture.

BlackBerry's offering includes a 'first step' GDPR GAP assessment service, where experts look to identify what areas of your business are or are not compliant, and make recommendations on next steps. Also on offer are Data Asset Mapping, which tracks the flow of personal data through your organisation's network in order to spot any risks, and extensive on-boarding, training and awareness programs.

And in order to conform with the regulation demanding that companies need to appoint a Data Protection Officer to oversee information flow, BlackBerry can also provide any business lacking this capacity with consultancy and immediate expertise to help guide your through the GDPR process.

“Having been engaged with the EU Justice Directorate-General since 2012, we understand the GDPR requirements and have developed expertise to help address the full range of GDPR implications for enterprises, from situational assessment to offering DPO (Data Protection Officer) -as-a-service,” said Carl Wiese, global head of sales, BlackBerry.

“In addition to consulting services, we provide many necessary software solutions, making BlackBerry a one-stop shop for GDPR compliance.”