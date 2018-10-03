Blockchain's biggest platforms join forces

Some of the largest enterprise communities in the blockchain world have decided to join forces, in order to standardise the space and improve collaboration and productivity.

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and the Hyperledger announced a new collaborative framework this Monday, hoping to bring the world one step closer to blockchain mass adoption.

“This is a time of great opportunity,” said Ron Resnick, executive director of the EEA, said in a statement. “Collaborating through mutual associate membership provides more opportunities for both organizations to work more closely together.”

The partnership should see “greater cross-pollination” between the two communities.

Hyperledger counts 270 member organisations. It is similar to the Linux Foundation, but for open source blockchain development. It has formed a number of protocols designed specifically for enterprises. The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, on the other hand, counts 500 members, and is an organisation looking to build industry standards and build private or permissioned business applications on the Ethereum blockchain.

"Great open standards depend upon great open source code, so this is a natural alliance for both organizations," Hyperledger executive director Brian Behlendorf said in a statement.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Behlendorf said the EEA's work on standards and attempt to align a whole universe of different vendors into a common enterprise picture is very complementary to Hyperledger.

"It's a two-way street. There's not a lot of groups effectively doing standards in the blockchain space today and EEA has a head start there. What can we contribute to that momentum?" said Behlendorf.

The third biggest platform that remains is R3 Corda ecosystem.

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock