Boris Johnson will open up UK 5G to Huawei

The UK is set to open up its 5G network to Huawei, despite continued US claims that the Chinese firm could pose a threat to national security.

According to The Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to allow Huawei access to UK’s future 5G telecoms network. This decision will see Huawei work on “non-contentious” parts of the network.

The same source claims that despite this fact, the decision may hurt US-UK relations, given that the US is a firm proponent of banning Huawei from all-things 5G.

The country’s administration believes that Huawei’s 5G gear could be vulnerable to eavesdropping, and could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei has been denying these accusations from day one, saying that its gear is as secure as anyone else’s and that it would never accept such an order from its government.

This hasn’t stopped the US president from blacklisting Huawei, preventing his own country’s organisations from doing any business with the Chinese telecoms giant. As a result, Huawei has lost support from a number of high-profile partners in the industry, such as Google or even UK-based ARM, which doesn’t want to displease its overseas partners.

American companies have pleaded with the US government to remove Huawei from the blacklist, saying that preventing business with such a strong partner is hurting them, as well.