Managers and employees have very different views on returning to the office, a new report from audio solutions provider EPOS suggests. In essence, bosses want employees back in the office post-pandemic and employees want to stay at home or adopt a hybrid model.

Polling more than 2,500 respondents from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, and Singapore for the report, EPOS found that 56 percent of decision-makers expect their employees to spend more time at the office in the future. Among employees, however, this figure drops to 26 percent.

The disparity is most evident in the States, where 74 percent of employers expect workforces to return to the workplace, compared with just 29 percent of employees.

For EPOS, the results suggest that decision-makers need to “engage and align” with their workers more, in order to better understand their expectations. By creating a “strong hybrid working model”, businesses can ensure they are able to find, and retain, future talent.

“Forward-thinking sectors are already recognizing an opportunity to fully support remote work programs to tap into a vast and global talent pool, thereby creating greater business agility while gaining significant cost savings,” the report said.

Broadly, employees seem to have benefited from hybrid and remote working practices, with many reporting better work-life balance, higher productivity, fewer expenses and an overall healthier lifestyle.