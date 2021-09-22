Bots open up new opportunities for businesses, but tighter regulation required

Bots may be saving businesses lots of money every month, but the majority of organizations feel the level of bot regulation is unsatisfactory. This is according to a new report from web data accessibility company Bright Data.

Polling decision-makers from financial services, IT, and technology companies in the US and UK, the company found that bots are increasingly being used to improve customer service and automate key corporate functions.

By changing the way they work, the way they make decisions, and the way they interact with their customers, businesses are able to save “thousands of hours and significant sums” per year, the company says.

Still, the majority would like to see more external regulation. Overall, roughly half of the respondents are satisfied with the current level of regulation (47 percent in the US and 60 percent in the UK), leaving the rest relatively unsatisfied.

Until tighter regulation is introduced, most organizations will rely on in-house standards and guidelines. In the US, 48 percent have set up guidelines when it comes to bot usage, while another 48 percent said they have guidelines relating to “some uses of bots”. And the figures are similar in the UK.