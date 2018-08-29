Box Activity Stream makes workplace collaboration a breeze

Box is looking to make your office collaboration easier than ever with the launch of several new features for its online platform.

The company has announced the launch of a new feature that will provide real-time updates across all the apps workers use on a daily basis in a single location.

Activity Stream groups together notifications from the likes of Slack, Microsoft Office and Salesforce to provide up to the minute updates on all your projects, as well as then providing a direct link to the document.

Speaking at the company’s Box Works 2018 event in San Francisco today, Box chief product officer Jeetu Patel said that Activity Stream “will fundamentally change how people work."

Box is currently integrated to more than 1,400 apps across its platform, and the company hopes that the launch of Activity Stream will help increase productivity and efficiency by providing a single content hub for all your workplace updates.

This includes updates on document edits, new contracts being sent, or comments on a proposal - all in real-time.

(Image credit: Box)

In order to help increase productivity even further, Box is also introducing a new recommended apps sidebar. This feature (pictured above) will offer personalised recommendations for what it thinks are the apps you use most in your daily routine, saving you time on hunting for the program to open a specific app.

The feature will be tailored for different work positions, so a salesperson will see different recommendations to a developer, with Box’s AI system identifying the most likely outcomes.

“The digital workplace will be built on an ecosystem of best-of-breed applications and platforms. Box is the content hub for the digital workplace -- one place where people can collaborate on the files most relevant to them and easily move between the apps they use to get work done,” Patel added.

“Enterprises today need a single source of truth for information across their end-user applications and back-end systems. That’s the power of cloud content management.”

Both new updates are set to be available to Box customers early next year.