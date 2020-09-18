Box adds new features to support secure remote working

File sharing company Box has announced a slew of upgrades and new features, all with the goal of making remote working more seamless, secure and compliant.

During the recent Boxworks Digital 2020 event, the firm introduced annotations for iPad and mobile, as well as support for Apple Pencil, making annotations on Apple’s mobile devices easier.

On top of that, it also announced enhancements to Box Relay, the no-code workflow solution for automating business processes around content. These include custom-built templates, as well as new API extensibility that enables customers to power cross-system business processes by connecting workflows with third-party apps.

Box also announced upgrades to Box for Microsoft Teams. Now, users of Microsoft’s collaboration platform can choose a Box folder to be synced automatically with a Microsoft Teams chat, instantly grant access to Box files from within Teams and receive Box notifications related to content activity.

The firm also made improvements to security solution Box Shield, which will soon have a new policy exception capability. This new corporate-level opt-in feature allows employees to make policy exceptions by providing business justification - and this can also be recorded “for auditing purposes".

Box will soon add FedRamp High certification and expand its GxP validation offering for federal and life sciences customers respectively, and will also add event-based retention to its content lifecycle management toolset.

“Customers will be able to enable retention and disposition of files for a configurable amount of time depending on their business needs,” the company explained.

Some new features will begin to roll out later this year, with the full range of upgrades available in full by the end of 2021.