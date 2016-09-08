Box and Google want to make cloud collaboration a breeze

Today during BoxWorks 2016, the annual Box conference taking place in San Francisco, the enterprise content platform announced it is teaming up with Google to make working and collaborating in the cloud simpler and easier.

Box will become third-party content repository for Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides, it was unveiled during the conference. Once the new offering is available, it will enable Box users to create and edit Google documents directly from box. The two companies will also work together on Google Springboard – the search engine for files stored across the Google Apps suite. The collaboration will allow customers to surface content in Box, when using Springboard's search.

“At Box, our mission is to transform how people and organizations work. The combination of Box’s enterprise content platform with Google’s world-class cloud technology will help businesses of all sizes unlock productivity across their organizations,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

“New, simple and powerful connections between Box, Google Docs, and Google Springboard are just the beginning of how Box and Google can power better ways to work in the cloud.” “Many of today’s leading businesses are working with Google's cloud engineers to move their workloads to our cloud and then optimize and enhance them; they see our dedication and excellence in data analytics, machine learning, security, automation, and performance,” said Diane Greene, SVP of Google’s cloud businesses.

“On the apps side, we want our customers to have flexibility in their choice of tools and to have the most productive and collaborative suite possible for their needs. We’re excited to partner with Box in our mutual quest to transform how companies work in the cloud.”

