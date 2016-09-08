Box and IBM team up to bring powerful workflow to the cloud

Thanks to a new partnership between Box and IBM, Box users will be getting a new workflow solution which will allow any business users to build, manage and track custom and pre-built workflows.

The new solution, called Box Relay, will be a part of the 'all new Box', to be presented today during BoxWorks 2016, Box's annual San Francisco conference.

Box says the new offering will help users be more productive, regardless of if it's about automation in user onboarding, budget streamlining or asset approving. The product will reduce IT dependency, make processes seamless across the extended enterprise, reduce time needed to manage projects and leverage all the advantages of Box.

“As businesses embark on the journey to become cognitive, the ability for teams to collaborate and iterate on content, surface new insights, and collaborate naturally are key. Our successful partnership with Box is helping companies along this journey,” said Inhi Cho Suh, general manager of collaboration solutions, IBM Analytics.

“This first joint solution from IBM and Box enables businesses to create a simpler digital workflow across different functions to help reduce the time spent managing projects and boost team productivity. This is possible by combining the power of IBM Cloud with Box’s leading content management platform.”

Box Relay won't be coming for free, that's for sure. According to Box's press release, it will be available to Box business users 'for an additional fee', although exact pricing has been left out. Beta version of the app will be available in the fourth quarter of the year, with general availability the first half of 2017.

Image Credit: Box