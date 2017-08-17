Box boosts cloud content management with new Google partnership

Box has revealed a major upgrade to its cloud content management systems thanks to a new partnership with Google.

The online storage giant will now use Google's Cloud Vision platform to improve its image recognition capabilities, allowing enterprises a quicker way to identify key insights from the images uploaded into its service as part of unstructured data.

“Organisations today have no way to extract insights from the massive amounts of unstructured data that are essential to their business, missing a huge opportunity to drive innovation, efficiency, and cost savings,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO, Box.

“By combining the machine learning capabilities of Google Cloud with the critical data businesses manage and secure in Box, we are enabling our customers – for the first time – to unlock tremendous new value from their content, digitise manual workflows, and accelerate business processes.”

Box says that images are the second fastest growing type of business content uploaded to its platform, but their value has remained largely untapped.

Now, however, Box customers will be able to benefit from boosted image recognition systems that are able to detect individual objects and concepts, capture text through optical character recognition (OCR), automatically add keyword labels to images for faster search & filtering, and easily build metadata on image catalogues to automate business processes and speed up workflows across every industry.

"Box’s application of Google Cloud's machine learning APIs brings to life the potential of AI in the enterprise,” said Fei-Fei Li, Google AI chief scientist.

“Understanding images remains a challenge for businesses and Box's application of the Vision API demonstrates how the accessibility of machine learning models can unlock potential within a business's own data. Ultimately it will democratise AI for more people and businesses."

The updated service is available from today as part of a private beta, with a wider public launch expected soon.