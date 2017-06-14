Box Drive makes it even easier to move your business to the cloud

Moving your company’s files to the cloud could be about to get easier than ever, thanks to a new release from Box.

The online storage giant has today revealed the launch of Box Drive, a new platform targeting enterprises that are looking for an easy way to embrace cloud computing for all employees.

The app will allow employees to carry out real-time creation, editing and sharing of all their files, without ever needing to leave your desktop.

All changes are made and saved in real-time, with documents, PDFs and video files all supported and stored in a Box Drive folder within Windows or MacOS.

The new platform also comes with top-end security protection, with Box saying that it can remove the risk of locally stored files being compromised if company devices are lost or stolen.

Box Drive also provides a range of other useful tools and services such as real-time collaboration, search and version control which should remove many of the typical hurdles involved in moving your employees and work processes to the cloud.

The company says that 78 per cent of Box customers have already begun to retire expensive legacy infrastructure like network file shares that can require millions of dollars annually in hardware, software and maintenance costs.

“Box Drive combines infinite access to the cloud with an intuitive, natively integrated desktop experience that is familiar to hundreds of millions of people today in enterprises all over the world,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO, Box.

“Not only will Box Drive make collaborating on content easier than ever before, it also signals the beginning of the end for expensive network file shares. With Box Drive, enterprises can accelerate their move to the cloud, enhance security, and significantly reduce IT costs.”

Box Drive is available to download as a free public beta release from today for all existing customers, running across Windows, MacOS and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure.