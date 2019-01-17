Box launches new UK zone ahead of Brexit

One of the requirements of modern-day data protection practices is for companies to know exactly where their data resides. In some instances, the data needs to be in the same country where the organisation is registered, or under the same jurisdiction (for example, the EU).

Cloud content management company Box just unveiled a new feature that should make this type of compliance easier for UK-based organisations to achieve. Called Box Zone, it has two data centres – the primary one in London, and the secondary one in Cardiff.

This brings the total of Box Zones to eight, all over the world. Box hopes the new offering will allow both British and multinational organisations operating in the UK more control over data residency, while ensuring seamless collaboration.

Besides the UK, Box has its zones in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Singapore and the United States.

“Businesses today face a complex and evolving regulatory landscape, none more so than here in Britain,” said Chris Baker, Box Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA.

“With the Brexit decision pending and the impact on regulation such as GDPR unknown, UK and European businesses are searching for ways to guarantee business continuity. The UK Zone will help companies to address data sovereignty concerns and provide certainty around their content.”

Image Credit: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay