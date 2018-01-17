Box moves European HQ to London

Storage giant Box has opened its new European headquarters in London, marking a major show of support for the capital.

The new office, situated across two floors in the newly built White Collar Factory on Old Street, will be the main corporate location for Box across the continent. It replaces the company's past London office and joins facilities in Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Munich, employing over 200 staff.

“We’ve rapidly out-grown our previous London office, as we continued to hire and expand in the UK and across Europe,” said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. “London is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our UK and European customers.”

The news was also welcomed by the government, with the new Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock opening the office.

“It's fantastic news that Box has chosen London for its European headquarters, strengthening its relationship with Britain," Hancock said. "We're working hard to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business and Box's decision is a testament to our talent pool, creativity and leading business environment."

Box's new office will be a welcome positive for the government as it faces up to the potentially dire consequences of Brexit, although recent findings did suggest that tech start-ups may escape any potentially negative effects for some time.