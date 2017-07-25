BP powers up with Microsoft Azure

Microsoft has revealed it will be taking its Azure cloud platform off-shore with a new partnership with BP.

The energy giant has selected Microsoft Azure to be a central part of its global cloud computing strategy as it embarks on a major IT modernisation project.

The agreement will see BP offload its proprietary data lake, and the advanced workloads that come with it, out of its existing corporate data centres and on to Azure, giving the company the opportunity to use further

Doing so will also allow BP to start using state-of-the-art visualisation and predictive tools, enabling the company to benefit from rapid data analysis, with faster insights and decision-making.

“The Microsoft cloud provides the hyper scale needed for global businesses like BP to innovate quickly”, says Cindy Rose, chief executive of Microsoft UK. “Microsoft Azure will help BP unlock the power of its data to deliver actionable insights in support of their business.”

BP says its ongoing modernisation and transformation agenda is designed to deliver, "a sustainable step change" in the long-term.

“We have been impressed with Microsoft Azure Platform-as-a-Service, and its building block approach, particularly for our advanced workload requirements,” says Steve Fortune, Group CIO of BP.

Microsoft revealed in its latest financial earnings last week that Azure represented the biggest growth in all its business operations, seeing an increase of close to 100 per cent.