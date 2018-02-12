Brexit could see UK lose status as global business leader

The majority of UK business leaders seem to believe Brexit will cause the UK to lose its status as a global business leader.

A new report from Pivotal Software found that 73 per cent of CIOs expect such a scenario, with harder access to talent (named by 59 per cent of respondents) and technology investment (46 per cent) named as key inhibitors.

The study also suggests that software might be the solution to these upcoming problems. Almost all (93 per cent) of CIOs and 84 per cent of ITDMs have said that the ability to create their own software is essential for preparing an organisation for the effects of Brexit.

On a positive note, however, 72 per cent of CIOs said Brexit is an opportunity for change, as it forced them to look for new opportunities overseas and in new markets.

“The results of our study demonstrate a clear a lack of confidence amongst business leaders that Brexit will allow organisations to prosper on a global stage. In order to survive, companies must adapt their mindset to one that embraces agility, staying relevant through a focus on continuous innovation. This must be the case for their software practices too, ensuring they are best positioned to contend through the current Brexit negotiations and beyond,” commented Alan Coad, vice president and managing director at Pivotal.

Image Credit: RikoBest / Shutterstock