Brexit splits CIOs digital transformation plans

A new survey has revealed that CIOs in the UK are split down the middle in terms of what to do regarding Brexit as uncertainty about what will happen has made it difficult to carry out their plans.

A spin-off of Accenture called Avanade surveyed 100 IT decision makers to collect their thoughts on the matter and a resounding 96 per cent admitted that Brexit would disrupt their future plans. However, they were divided on how they decided to respond investment wise to the future.

41 per cent said that they had either slowed down or cancelled their investment plans as a result of the uncertainty and 56 per cent have decided to do just the opposite and accelerate their plans for digital transformation in preparation for the UK's upcoming exit from the EU.

Image Credit: D Smith / Flickr