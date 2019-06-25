Brexit is the biggest concern for UK tech workforce

UK-based IT pros are still worried about the potential effects of Brexit on their industry, despite the overall “encouraging optimism”. This is according to a new report by CWJobs.

The Confidence Index report states that most IT pros (89 per cent) have a positive outlook, yet more than a third are worried about the current political landscape. This seems to be a bigger issue to them than, say, the state of the economy, or losing talent abroad.

A fifth doesn’t look kindly at the years ahead, saying the political unrest will cause problems for the older generation.

Yet, the respondents feel the UK is in a ‘strong position’ because of the skill set the industry has to offer, the technology that’s being built and the country’s leadership status. Their biggest strengths, in terms of the skills set, include cybersecurity, general IT and cloud skills, while AI is poised to take over in the near future. All of this makes them believe there is a pay raise right around the corner.

“The UK’s tech workforce is clearly in a good place, with confidence high in the skills it has at its disposal and the technology it’s producing,” says Dominic Harvey, Director at CWJobs.

“However, that confidence is at risk from external factors, be that political or economic. While some things are out of the industry’s control, losing talent isn’t. This should act as a wake-up call for businesses to make themselves an attractive proposition that retains talent and keeps them competitive in the future.”