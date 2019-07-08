British Airways facing huge fine over data breach

The owner of British Airways is facing another major fine following a data breach.

Last year's BA hackleft some half a million of customers’ data compromised and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), UK’s watchdog and GDPR enforcer, has proposed said it will fine BA’s owner IAG $230 million.

This represents 1.5 per cent of the company’s annual worldwide turnover for 2017.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: “People’s personal data is just that – personal.

“When an organization fails to protect it from loss, damage or theft it is more than an inconvenience. That’s why the law is clear – when you are entrusted with personal data you must look after it.”

On the other hand, Alex Cruz (BA chairman and chief executive), said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the fine, and that the company will appeal.

“British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers’ data,” he said. “We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.”

“We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline’s position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals,” said Willie Walsh, CEO of parent company IAG.

The airline discovered that bookings made between August 21st and September 5th last year had been infiltrated in what BA Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Cruz called a “very sophisticated, malicious criminal” attack.

Image Credit: Bychykhin Olexandr / Shutterstock