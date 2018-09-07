British Airways hit by cyberattack with 380,000 customers affected

British Airways has apologised after the credit card details of 380,000 customers were stolen over a two-week period during a serious cyberattack on both its website and mobile app.

The airline recently discovered that bookings made between August 21st and September 5th had been infiltrated in what BA Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Cruz called a “very sophisticated, malicious criminal” attack.

British Airways immediately contacted its customers to inform them of the data breach in which 380,00 card payments were compromised. The hackers responsible for the attack were able to obtain the names, street and email addresses, credit card numbers, expiry dates and security codes of the airlines customers which would allow them to steal from their accounts.

The cyberattack on the airline comes just 15 months after British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure at Heathrow airport in London which disrupted 75,000 travellers plans during a holiday weekend.

Cruz said that the attackers had not managed to bypass the airline's encryption though he did not explain exactly how they were able to obtain the customer information.

British Airways alerted the Information Commissioner's Office following the breach as it is required to do under GDPR and the airline advised affected customers to contact their banks and credit card providers.

