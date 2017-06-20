British business leaders lack confidence in digital transformation

There’s a lack of self-esteem among British business leaders, when it comes to digital transformation, especially when compared to other European countries.

This is according to a new report by Cornerstone OnDemand and IDC. The report says UK’s business leaders don’t see their organisations as ‘top performers’ when it comes to digital transformation, compared to The Netherlands, Sweden or Germany.

Just few (23 per cent) feel like they are best-in-class. Swedes are most confident (39 per cent), followed by the Dutch (30 per cent) and the Germans (27 per cent).

One thing almost all businesses agree (80 per cent) is that HR is essential to the success of every digital transformation strategy. The report, entitled Future Business: Unleashing Your Talent, is based on a poll of 1,469 HR professionals and business managers across 14 European countries working in organisations with more than 500 employees.

“Every business is at a different stage of digital transformation and it’s both exciting and daunting in the same measure,” said Vincent Belliveau, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Cornerstone OnDemand. “HR has a fundamental role in digital transformation – especially given the numerous barriers, largely involving the workforce. HR’s shift to a strategic role in the business means focusing on engaging the workforce for digital success – and in turn boosting the confidence of British businesses.”

“Digital transformation has become a top priority for organisations in the UK”, added Bo Lykkegaard, Associate Vice President, IDC Software and European Enterprise Applications. “Successful transformation requires changes in the way employees are managed, motivated and their skills developed. It also requires significant efforts in internal communication and change management. A clear majority of line managers recognise HR as playing a vital role in achieving successful digital transformation.”

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock