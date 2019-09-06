Businesses seeing huge rise in automation adoption

Companies across the world are employing automation technologies at a greater rate than ever before, according to new research released today.

A global report from Deloitte has said that the number of businesses adopting automation at scale has doubled in the last year as the benefits of the technology become more appealing for businesses across multiple sectors.

Overall, it found eight per cent of companies have deployed over 50 cases of automation this year, twice as many as in 2018, with over half (58 percent) of organisations worldwide now having implemented some form of automation.

However the report added that many companies are still to define how automation would affect their staff, with many reports still claiming AI will negatively affect human jobs.

Around 60 per cent of the executives surveyed by Deloitte said they are yet to know if automation will require workers to retrain, while 44 per cent had not looked at whether employees’ roles would change as a result of employing the technology.

“Automation has been top of the business agenda for many years, promising to boost productivity, cut costs and redefine the role of the worker,” said Deloitte partner David Wright.

“It is exciting to see that the technology is finally being embraced in a sizeable way, but there is now an urgent need for leaders to address the impact it will have on the workforce. A lot more thought needs to be given to the integration of humans and machines and the new roles that will be created.”

“It’s often anticipated that the rise of automation will result in a swathe of job cuts, but our research shows the opposite. While new roles will be created to work in tandem with machines, there will be a greater demand for more strategic and creative thinking which only humans can bring.”