British councils spending millions on new PCs

Since the beginning of 2013, councils in England, Scotland and Wales have spent over £160 million on PCs and laptops, according to new figures.

The figures were acquired by memory and storage company Crucial, which sent out 401 freedom of information (FOI) requests to British councils.

275 of the councils responded, revealing that they had purchased 355,759 PCs and laptops worth over £160 million since the beginning of 2013. During the same time period however, the councils also disposed of 349,441 PC and laptops and on average they spent just over £32 million a year on computers.

A separate study by Crucial also discovered that 48 per cent of public sector professionals squander their work time by helping their colleagues with IT problems. Of those surveyed, half of public sector workers admitted to losing 10 minutes of productivity each day or 50 minutes per week.

The most common issues experienced included a PC running slowly or crashing (46 per cent), a program or computer crashing (38 per cent), not being able to get online (24 per cent) and not being able to recover unsaved work (23 per cent). As a result of this, almost a quarter of public sector workers said that they feel as if they spend too much work time fixing their co-workers IT issues.

Crucial senior product marketing manager Jonathan Weech highlighted the effect that out of date PCs could affect the public sector, saying:

“Frustrated employees and a loss of productive work time harm organisations, and older PCs that freeze or crash unexpectedly can be a cause for concern. However, these problems can be fixed without wasting precious time or buying new computers. There is an incorrect perception that due to the fast-evolving nature of technology, systems cannot last long, but if you make some small changes to your existing systems you will see a dramatic increase in speed and efficiency.”

“If rather than having other problems we assume that these PCs had slowed down, then upgrading those machines would be cheaper than buying brand new ones.”

Image Credit: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock