British firms trail US on data security

New research shows that US businesses are significantly more focused than British firms when it comes to data security training.

Shred-it's eight annual Security Tracker, with research conducted by Ipsos, compared the differences in data security training in the US and UK to reveal that 50 per cent of US firms conduct training on their information security procedures or policies at least twice a year compared with just 37 per cent of their UK counterparts.

US firms are also more thoroughly preparing their employees to work remotely and more than three quarters (81%) of American companies train their employees to keep sensitive information out-of-sight while working in public versus just over half (57%) of British companies. The figures are also quite similar when it comes to training staff to report lost or stolen devices with 73 per cent of US companies offering this training versus 65 per cent of UK companies.

The US also leads the charge at 78 per cent with policies regarding the storing and disposal of confidential paper documents when compared to 71 per cent of large British businesses. The same is true when it comes to training employees to have a strong understanding of legal requirements for handling confidential information with US firms at 88 per cent and UK firms at 78 per cent.

Vice President, UK & Ireland at Shred-it, Ian Osborne offered further insight on the results of the research, saying:

“In almost every arena studied, more of America’s large companies consider themselves to have a good data security posture than British counterparts – be it policies, procedures, trainings or audits. Even given the more demanding regulatory landscape in Europe around data security, clearly British businesses have ground to make up on American companies.”

Image Credit: Billion Photos / Shutterstock