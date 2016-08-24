British Millennials turning to 'funtrepreneurs'

If you're good at something, never do it for free, the Joker told a bunch of thugs in one of the new Batman films, and it seems that a lot of British workers are listening to the supervillain's wise words. According to a new research by Samsung, more than one in ten (12 per cent) of British workers have quit their jobs to pursue a career in something they’re passionate about. The company calls this group of people ‘funtrepreneurs’. These ‘funtrepreneurs’ earn, in average, £22,594 in their first year of working, which is a figure that is expected to grow 50 per cent, to £33,845, in the first five years of operation. Besides earnings, main benefits include increased job satisfaction (84 per cent), more creativity (63 per cent), and more focus (59 per cent). When looking at the most popular new professions, technology (seven per cent), retail (five per cent), and blogging / vlogging (four per cent) are the most popular ones. The ‘funtrepreneurs’ said they did it because they either wanted a change in lifestyle (32 per cent), they wanted to be their own boss (14 per cent), or simply disliked the working culture at their previous position. The trend is also expected to grow, the report says. Millennials are at the forefront of this change, with 24 per cent of those aged 18 – 34 looking to change their career. Among the older generations (55 and up), just two per cent are willing to do the same. Women (13 per cent) are a bit braver then men (11 per cent) when it comes to going solo, and it’s London that’s seeing the biggest change (15 per cent).