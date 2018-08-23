British universities hailed for cybersecurity excellence

Three universities in the UK have been hailed for their excellence in cybersecurity research.

The University of Kent, King’s College London, and Cardiff University have been recognised as Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Research (ACE-CSR) by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (ESPRC).

These universities are now joining 14 other institutions that collectively form part of the Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy. They can now bid for funding to do research in cyber security, including at Doctoral level, as well as attend annual conferences and workshops.

Minister for Digital Margot James said: “These universities are doing fantastic research in cyber security and they are rightly being recognised for their pioneering work. We have some of the best minds in the world working in the field and thanks to this scheme they can now help shape our National Cyber Security Strategy and develop the talent and services of tomorrow.”

Cybersecurity is one of the burning issues for the modern society. Recently it was unveiled that businesses around the world lose more than a million dollars every minute, due to successful malware and scam attempts.

