British users aren't reading tech T&Cs

The UK public is generally concerned about technology, data usage and privacy, but at the same time – can’t be bothered to read the terms and conditions of various services. They lack trust in various tech organisations and their good intentions, are fearful about the impact of new tech and, in some cases, would never adopt certain technologies.

This is according to a new report by Fujitsu, called “Driving a trusted future in a radically changing world”. It says that almost half of the public in the country “remains unconvinced” that new technology is properly governed, especially in terms of personal data.

They worry about the sharing of personal data, and the fact that most don’t trust how organisations use that data. There is a lack of trust in the reliability of modern tech, but at the same time – a fifth (21 per cent) reads the terms and conditions around data when they’re online.

They’re also “nervous” about biometrics, robotics, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Things like drones, virtual reality, robotics and AI is something many would “never adopt”.

Almost half (48 per cent) doesn’t believe organisations care about their legacy, and almost two thirds are calling out the government to draft tougher legislation, to make sure organisations operate responsibly.

“Whilst citizens are excited about the impact technology is having on their everyday lives, particularly in education and ‘life admin’, they are still wary of some of the newer technologies,” said Ian Hunter, Director of Market Development, Fujitsu.

“It’s clear that in order for the UK to remain at the forefront of technological innovation, more needs to be done to educate the public on the benefits that certain technologies can have on their lives now and in the future, and to build their trust in the security of those technologies.