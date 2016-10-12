Brits don't trust Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn with protecting digital data

The UK public do not believe Prime Minister Theresa May can adequately protect their digital data, according to a new report by Swiss data centre provider Artmotion. After polling 1,000 UK citizens, it was concluded that her support for the infamous 'Snooper's Charter' has irreversibly damaged her reputation. Poor as that may sound, they trust Jeremy Corbyn even less, with more than 85 per cent of UK citizens saying he couldn't be trusted to protect their data. Almost two thirds (63 per cent) said they didn't trust either party leader with this task.

“Consumers and businesses are voting for privacy now more so than ever,” said Mateo Meier, CEO of Artmotion.

“As our research shows, UK citizens are extremely concerned about the ability of their political leaders to protect the security of their data and many are already looking to host their data outside of the UK. Independent nations, such as Switzerland for example, offer far more secure locations for data hosting with stronger data protection legislation.”

Data protection and privacy is a hot topic in the UK in the past few years, especially after Theresa May introduced a draft of the so-called Snooper’s Charter, or Investigatory Powers Bill, which would allow government and law enforcement agencies more access to private digital data.

Under the bill, internet service providers would have to maintain records of its users’ internet browsing activity and give it to government agencies when requested.

Image Credit: UK Home Office / Flickr