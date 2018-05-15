BT and Europol team up for cybersecurity push

In an effort to create a safer cyber space for citizens, businesses and governments, BT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Europol and has vowed to share knowledge regarding major cyber threats and attacks.

The agreement was signed at Europol's Headquarters in The Hague in the Netherlands and provides a framework for both parties to exchange threat intelligence data as well as information related to cyber security trends, technical expertise and industry best practice.

Head of Business at the European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), Steven Wilson praised the agreement, saying:

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between Europol and BT will improve our capabilities and increase our effectiveness in preventing, prosecuting and disrupting cybercrime. Working co-operation of this type between Europol and industry is the most effective way in which we can hope to secure cyberspace for European citizens and businesses. I am confident that the high level of expertise that BT bring will result in a significant benefit to our Europe wide investigations.”

BT has expressed its commitment to share threat intelligence data with industry partners and law enforcement agencies in a secure and trusted way with the end goal of protecting the UK and its global customers from the rapidly expanding cyber-crime industry.

The telecom was also the first to share information related to malicious software and websites on a large scale with other ISPs earlier this year. BT's Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP) has already helped share the details of over 200,000 malicious domains to help businesses protect their customers against a number of malicious threats online.

Image Credit: Edar / Pixabay