BT and Symantec team up for enterprise security boost

BT has looked to boost security protection for its business customers with a new partnership with Symantec.

The security firm will now be adding its endpoint security offering to BT's existing safety portfolio to ensure that the latter's customers are able to stay protected against the latest cyber threats.

Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 marks the company's most advanced launch yet, utilising machine learning and real-time behaviour monitoring tools to track threats as they occur and spread. Malware such as ransomware and zero-day attacks are covered by the platform, which Symantec says can even protect against "unknown threats".

“The ongoing migration to the cloud and digital transformation further raises the importance of endpoint security," said Mark Hughes, CEO, BT Security. "By adding Symantec endpoint protection to our already broad security portfolio, we are further extending our ability to help our customers stay secure in the face of growing cyber threat. It is an integral part of our shared commitment with Symantec to help organisations of all sizes stay secure as they build on their digital future.”

The tool joins the existing nine Symantec offerings available to BT customers, all of which can be deployed and managed from a central management console for comprehensive security monitoring.

“Enterprises are facing a perfect storm with a growing attack surface, intensifying regulatory scrutiny and an increasingly sophisticated cyber kill chain," said Mike Fey, president and COO at Symantec.

"Today’s attacks are multi-faceted, multi-staged and the endpoint is one of the most critical vulnerabilities. Responding to this rapidly evolving threat landscape requires an integrated cyber defence strategy, with best-in-class systems that can work together, becoming greater than the sum of their parts. In continuing to grow the Symantec capabilities offered within BT’s security portfolio, BT’s business customers will be able to build and benefit from the most comprehensive security platform in the market.”