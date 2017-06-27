BT is bringing 'phone boxes of the future' to London

BT is going to replace payphone kiosks in London with a replacement that it says can be 'the phone boxes of the future'.

According to a Mobile Europe news report, the new InLinkUK units will be smaller than traditional payphone boxes, will provide ultrafast WiFi, a charging station, access to maps and local services, a business phone directory and real-time, context specific information such as weather updates and London Underground tube times.

BT also says the services will be free and paid for by advertising revenue, but added that users will have to register for them.

“This is the phone box of the future. InLinkUK from BT brings the payphone up-to-date and gives people the services they need and use every day in the 21st century - and the bonus is it’s all for free,“ said Gerry McQuade, CEO, BT Wholesale & Ventures.

“But as well as the free services - ultrafast Wi-Fi, phone calls, rapid mobile charging and local information – councils and community organisations will be able to use the screens to provide up-to-the minute news and information to local residents.

“And just as the phone box has evolved, the new InLinks could evolve to use the Internet of Things, with connected sensors to monitor and help us understand and improve our environment.”

Similar units were launched in New York last year, under the LinkNYC branding.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible