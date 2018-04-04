BT Mobile launches Wi-Fi and 4G Calling

BT's mobile users have just gotten two new features – Wi-Fi calling and 4G calling. As of now, BT's customers will be able to use Wi-Fi networks to boost their signals when necessary, to cover blackspots or poor home coverage.

With Wi-Fi calling, users will be able to make phone calls and send text messages. There are no sign-ups, registrations or app downloads necessary. All users need to do, to take advantage of the new feature, is to turn it on in their phone's settings.

BT has also stressed that this feature comes at no extra cost. “Calls and texts come out of your monthly allowance or are charged at the standard rate,” the announcement says.

Similarly to Wi-Fi calling, 4G calling also works without having to register or download an app. It works automatically, allowing users to make and receive calls with BT Mobile wherever there’s 4G coverage.

Talking through 4G and using mobile internet for other purposes at the same time is also possible.

4G coverage in the UK varies from place to place, Which? recently revealed. “The mobile data experience isn’t the same in every city for UK consumers,” said Brendan Gill, the chief executive of OpenSignal. “Users found signals more often in Middlesbrough than in Manchester and faster 4G connections in Stoke than in London.”

