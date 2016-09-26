BT Openreach enlists Nokia and Huawei to aid in G.fast rollout

BT's Openreach division has decided to enlist Nokia and Huawei for help in upgrading its network in order to ensure that is able bring up to 330Mbps to 10 million homes and businesses by 2020.

The internet service provider has already begun developing its G.fast technology that will allow it to boost copper network speeds, saving it the hassle of having to replace those networks with fibre.

Openreach is planning to have its network speeds increased by 2020 in order to reach its goal of providing speeds of 100Mbps or greater for 12 million homes by the same time. The company is also planning to rollout gigabit internet to some customers within the next four years.

Huawei and Nokia will aid BT by helping to upgrade the Openreach network with the infrastructure needed to utilise G.fast technology. The two companies plan on beginning to upgrade switches, modems and cabinets in Gillingham and Cherry Hinton first.

Openreach's CEO, Clive Selley, said: “Openreach is pioneering G.fast technology because we want to get affordable ultrafast speeds to as many as possible in the fastest possible time. We also want to deliver this next generation of broadband services in the most efficient and least disruptive way.

"So it is a testament to our world-leading R&D team that they've managed to define and drive new standards with operators and equipment manufacturers around the globe.”

Image Credit: Paul Downey / Flickr