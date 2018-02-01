BT Openreach pledges to speed up rollout of faster broadband

BT Openreach has promised to increase the deployment of faster broadband services across the nation.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the head of BT Openreach, Clive Selley, has said that the firm is "getting on with the job" as it looks to roll out superfast fibre networks to homes and businesses alike.

This includes the introduction of "ultrafast" connections of 100MBps to three million homes and businesses by 2020.

Selley told the programme, "We at Openreach have been very focused on getting superfast broadband out to as many as the homes and businesses in the UK as possible... on a hybrid fibre/copper network that has delivered for the UK the highest average broadband speeds of any of the large nations across Europe."

"The purpose of our announcement today is to show that we are fully committed to keeping the UK where it is today, which is the largest digital economy in the G20," he added. "What we’re announcing is getting on with the job of building the full fibre-to-the-premise infrastructure."

However the plans were doubted by Which? expert Alex Neil, who told Today that, "When you look that 79 per cent of people in Spain have got access to full fibre and yet only three per cent of British homes have, clearly consumers will be asking why... especially when the majority of them have experienced a problem with their broadband in the last year."

Neil's rebuke came after similar harsh words from the government back in November, when then-Digital Minister Matt Hancock said that the country's' existing hybrid fibre services were “not fit for the future,” and were in need of major investment.