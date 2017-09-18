BT opens first non-UK cybersecurity centre in Australia

BT is set to launch its first cybersecurity R&D centre outside of the UK with the opening of a new hub in Sydney.

The office will focus on developing security services than can be deployed both locally and across the world, with BT saying this will include areas such as cyber security, machine learning, data science analytics and visualisation, big data engineering, cloud computing, and data networking, as well as "the full life cycle of software engineering".

BT says that the facility will help it tap into the rich vein of cybersecurity talent both in Sydney and the surrounding New South Wales (NSW) area, with 172 jobs initially being created over five years, including 38 graduate positions.

The hub will host BT's cyber security systems integration and services teams. Security solutions developed and supported out of the Sydney hub will be deployed for customers locally and globally. The hub will also host cyber security systems integration and services teams.

“We are thrilled at this exciting new opportunity to tap into local cyber security skills," said BT Security CEO Mark Hughes. "Never before has cyber security been more important and we see potential for growth in New South Wales, Australia and further afield. The hub will be a cornerstone of our global cyber security capabilities and help us stay ahead in this fast moving space.”

The centre is being supported by the NSW Government-backed organisation Jobs for NSW, which is providing a $1.67 million grant to BT to help with construction and setup.

“This cutting edge operation will help keep Australia’s best cyber security talent here in NSW while nurturing our next generation of specialists to ensure we remain a regional leader in this fast growing industry," said NSW Minister for Innovation Matt Kean.

"As well as creating 172 jobs, including 38 jobs for skilled graduates over the next five years, BT will also make a $2 million investment in capital infrastructure and a further multi-million dollar investment to employ cyber security specialists at the hub."