BT signs major China telecoms deal

BT has signed a deal to sell its services directly to Chinese citizens, and charge for them in local currency.

The news makes BT the first international telecommunications company to receive such licenses, the company claims.

According to the press release, BT has acquired two nationwide licenses from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: The China nationwide Domestic IP-VPN license, and the China nationwide Internet Service Provider (ISP) license.

BT says these value-added licenses are a ‘major step’ for the company in China.

“We are delighted with this major benefit for our customers. Thanks to cooperation between the governments of the PRC and the UK, we are now able to offer a nationwide service in China that can be scaled up to match the ambitions and needs of our customers,” commented Bas Burger, CEO of Global Services, BT.

“Being able to service and bill locally significantly simplifies the process of delivering connectivity and other communication services. It is what our customers expect from us and we are very grateful for the opportunity to do this as of today.”

China has been under a lot of pressure from the West lately, with attacks mostly coming from the US. The country is often accused of cyberwarfare. In the past couple of months, it was accused of working with Huawei to spy on the countries in the west.

Image Credit: BT