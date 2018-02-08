BT takes on global cybersecurity threats

BT has upped its efforts in the global fight against cybercrime with a new platform aiming to take down malware threats.

The company will now start to share information about new malware strains and other online threats with its fellow ISPs in the UK through a free-to-use platform.

BT will use its advanced threat intelligence capabilities to track down and detect malicious software and websites, with ISPs being alerted and given the option to block the malware to protect their customers.

BT says it has already identified and shared over 200,000 malicious domains since initiating the sharing of threat information at the end of last year, with its global security team blocking the delivery of 50 million malicious emails with 2,000 unique malicious attachments every month.

The announcement, which comes a year on from the government's NCSC launch of the Active Cyber Defence initiative, is also the first time a telco provider has launched such a service, with BT hoping it will lead to a new era of collaboration.

“This is an important step in helping the Government achieve its aim of making the UK the safest place to live and do business online," said Mark Hughes, CEO BT Security. "We believe that only by working together with Government and the rest of the telecommunications industry can we collectively succeed in stemming the tide of cyber-crime. That’s why we’re urging other ISPs to join us in sharing threat information in a more open and collaborative way."

“We’ve been taking a more proactive and automated approach to blocking malicious code and harmful website content on our infrastructure for some time, in line with the NCSC’s Active Cyber Defence strategy. This allows us to mitigate a high volume of cyber threats before they have a chance to take hold and impact our customers. By sharing our malware data, we’re empowering other ISPs to provide their customers with the same level of protection, should they choose to take action.”

The launch comes soon after BT announced it would be teaming up with Interpol to tackle cybercrime around the world, working with the organisation to provide insight into major threats.