BT teams up with Interpol to fight cyber-crime

BT has announced it will begin working with Interpol in the battle against cyber-crime.

The UK's biggest telecoms provider has signed a data exchange agreement that will see the company work together with Interpol to monitor both existing and emerging online threats.

Going forward, Interpol will be able to call on BT's threat intelligence experts for insight into current cyber threats and criminals operating around the world as it looks to boost its own Interpol Global Complex for Innovation facility (IGCI).

“The scale and complexity of today’s cyber-threat landscape means cooperation across all sectors is essential if we are to effectively combat this global phenomenon,” said Noboru Nakatani, executive director of the IGCI. “Interpol’s agreement with BT is an important step in our continued efforts to ensure law enforcement worldwide has access to the information they need to combat these evolving cyber threats."

BT and Interpol have already worked together several times in the past, particularly in the South East Asia region. Earlier this year, Interpol called on BT’s threat intelligence and investigation team, based at the company’s security operations centre in Singapore, to provide information on regional threats, including data relating to local hacktivist groups and phishing sites.

"Threat intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies and the private sector is essential in the fight against cyber-crime, which is increasingly borderless in nature," said Mark Hughes, CEO, BT Security.

"Tackling cyber-crime therefore requires a collective, global response where the public and private sectors work hand-in-hand. BT’s security expertise will help Interpol to identify cyber-criminals and hold them to account, as we jointly develop our understanding of the challenges that we and other organisations face in the battle against cyber-attacks.”