Business apps give 'competitive edge' in supply chain management

Business apps are considered a ‘critical, competitive factor’ in global trade and logistics. This is according to a new report by software provider AEB and the University DHBW in Stuttgart, Germany. Polling 330 experts in the field of logistics, global trade and supply chain management for the report, nine out of ten see business apps as essential to success, and 86.7 per cent agree their importance will only grow.

Despite low overall usage, logistics seems to be leading the way. Less than a fifth (17.6 per cent) of respondents said they’re already using apps in supply chain management and logistics, with another 21.1 per cent claiming they’re working on it. Transparency, flexibility and control are identified as the main advantages of using mobile apps in almost 50 per cent of the cases. However, almost a third (30.4 per cent) think it’s ‘very likely’ these apps will give them a competitive edge.

Upper management, the report says, is ‘particularly optimistic’, when it comes to the use of business apps.

“The views of upper management should not be seen merely as strategically calculated optimism. They are actually often based on personal experience,” says Dr. Ulrich Lison, Portfolio Manager and Member of the Executive Board of AEB who has conducted the study together with Prof. Dr. Hartel.

“After all, some 80 per cent of top-level managers currently use business apps most intensively," he added.

For almost half (47 per cent) of respondents, in-house IT integration is one of the top success factors for using the app, together with app’s functionality across various operating systems, and its added value.

