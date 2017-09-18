Business cloud services a long way from GDPR compliance

Despite the May 2018 GDPR deadline drawing ever closer, businesses don't seem to be doing that much to ensure compliance within their offices, new research has claimed.

The September 2017 Netskope Cloud Report, has revealed that the majority of cloud services used by enterprises are still not ready for GDPR, as just 24.6 per cent of cloud services currently in use have a GDPR readiness rating of “high“.

“Cloud adoption is an inevitability and has enormous business value for enterprises across all geographies and verticals. It also introduces a new set of complex security challenges in the enterprise, with regulations like the GDPR one of the more complex challenges,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and founder of Netskope.

“On the eve of the compliance deadline, complete visibility into and real-time control over cloud usage and activity in a centralised, consistent way that works across all cloud services is paramount for organisations to understand how they use and protect their customers’ personal data and, consequently, comply with the GDPR.”

The study also revealed a slight dip in the number of services organisations use on average. Compared to the last report, where enterprises used 1,053 cloud apps, this time around they use 1,022.

Netskope believes this might mean that organisations are standardising their cloud services use.

Looking at the biggest threats companies are facing, ransomware is not the number one threat. Even though it’s drawing most of the attention, ransomware is on second place accounting for 8.6 per cent of all threats. Backdoors are the number one threat, accounting for more than a quarter of all threats (27.4 per cent).

Other notable mentions are adware, JavaScript, Mac malware, Office macros and PDF exploits.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio