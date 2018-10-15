Business cyberattacks up this quarter

Hackers are ramping up the efforts in the third quarter of this year, especially compared to a rather “sleepy” first half of the year. This is according to Malwarebytes’ latest cyber security report Cybercrime, Tactics and Techniques Q3 2018.

The report states that cyber criminals have increased the number of attacks, as well as their creativity, mostly towards businesses. Business detections were up 55 per cent this quarter, compared to four per cent for consumers.

The company believes criminals are looking to get ‘more bang for their buck’.

As they look towards businesses, these criminals employ a wide array of consumer-leaning malware, which includes trojans, ransomware and adware, as well as cryptojacking – a process in which a computer secretly mines cryptocurrencies for the attacker.

Banking Trojan attacks were most detected, for both businesses and consumers. They were up 84 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, with older strains ‘experiencing a renaissance’. New variants are also popping up.

Emotet, an advanced, modular banking Trojan that primarily functions as a downloader or dropper of other banking Trojans, was also detected 37 per cent more times than before.

Ransomware, despite talks that it’s slowly dying, has seen an 88 per cent increase against businesses. Consumer detections are on the decline, though.

Looking forward, experts at Malwarebytes believe hackers will become even more creative, especially when it comes to ways to use stolen information.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje