Business execs are resisting cloud adoption due to security concerns

New research from Barracuda Networks suggests most business executives are holding back their organisation’s cloud migration due to security concerns.

Based on a poll of 750 professionals, the report found executives are concerned about the lack of security in public cloud infrastructure, applications deployed in the public cloud, and the potential impact of a cyberattack.

Three quarters of respondents said their business has already been the target of a cyberattack - on average, businesses are aware of four attacks launched against them.

The report also states that more than three quarters (76 percent) of business IT infrastructure will be running in the public cloud within half a decade, up from 45 percent today.

According to Barracuda Networks, SD-WAN is surfacing as one of the most effective defence mechanisms. However, just 23 percent of respondents said they had already deployed SD-WAN, and a further 51 percent said it will be deployed within 12 months.

“Organisations can and should take comfort in knowing that if their data and applications are properly protected using proven firewall defence services, and users are gaining access with the assistance of SD-WAN technology, there is no reason that public cloud should be deemed any less secure than traditional data storage or software infrastructure,” said Chris Hill, Regional VP for Public Cloud, Barracuda Networks.