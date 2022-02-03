Business leaders guilty of simply 'throwing money' at cybersecurity problems

Many businesses are increasing their investment into cybersecurity solutions without any concrete plan of action, a new data suggests.

According to a report from security firm Trend Micro, based on a survey of 5,000 IT and business decision-makers, just under half (42 percent) of companies are spending most of their IT budget on risk mitigation.

At the same time, C-suite engagement with cybersecurity topics is “critically low”. The report found that just above half (57 percent) of IT teams discuss cyber risks with the C-suite at least once a week.

What’s more, companies are investing less in digital transformation and workforce transformation compared to cyber-risk mitigation, an approach that “may undermine more effective strategies and risk greater financial loss”, the report states.

Less than half of the respondents (46 percent) were familiar with concepts such as “cyber risk management”, it was said. But the vast majority (77 percent) would love to see more people in the organization responsible for the management and mitigation of cybersecurity risks.

“Vulnerabilities used to go months or even years before being exploited after their discovery. Now it can be hours, or even sooner,” said Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro.

“More executives than ever understand that they have a responsibility to be informed, but they often feel overwhelmed by how rapidly the cybersecurity landscape evolves. IT leaders need to communicate with their board in such a way that they can understand where the organization’s risk is and how they can best manage it.”