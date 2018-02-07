Business leaders unable to show IT cost transparency

Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) of senior IT decision-makers are unable to show IT cost transparency to the rest of their organisation, putting future development and investment at risk.

Coeus Consulting’s new report, based on a poll of senior ITDMs in large enterprises, found that cost transparency leaders are twice as likely to be represented at board level. That makes them better prepared for challenges like GDPR or Brexit.

It makes them more likely to be involved in the creation of a business strategy, more likely to report that the business values IT’s advice, and twice as likely to demonstrate alignment with the business.

Cost transparency leaders are also more than seven times as likely to link IT performance to genuine business outcomes.

“This survey clearly reveals that cost transparency is a pre-requisite for IT leaders with aspirations of being a strategic partner to the business," said James Cockroft, director at Coeus Consulting.

"Those that get it right are better able to transform the perception of IT from ‘cost centre’ to ‘value centre’ and support the constant demand for business agility that is typical of the modern, digital organisation. Only those that have achieved cost transparency in their IT operations will be able to deal effectively with external challenges such as Brexit and GDPR."

Image Credit: Coffee / Pixabay