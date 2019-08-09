Ransomware attacks continue to target businesses

When it comes to ransomware attacks, hackers are losing interest in individuals and are turning more towards corporate targets, new research has claimed.

A report from Malwarebytes published this week claims that ransomware will change as we get closer to 2020. The Cybercrime techniques and tactics (CTNT): Ransomware retrospective report says that in the second quarter of the year, consumer ransomware detections dipped below business detections.

As we move closer to the end of the year, the report’s authors expect ransomware to evolve, to get more “worm-like” functionality and to pair more with other malware families.

“This year we have noticed ransomware making more headlines than ever before as a resurgence in ransomware turned its sights to large, ill-prepared public and private organizations with easy to exploit vulnerabilities such as cities, non-profits and educational institutions,” said Adam Kujawa, Director of Malwarebytes Labs.

“Our critical infrastructure needs to adapt and arm themselves against these threats as they continue to be targets of cybercriminals, causing great distress to all the people who depend on public services and trust these entities to protect their personal information.”

Overall, ransomware detections against businesses rose in the second quarter of the year by 363 per cent, compared to the same period last year. There was a 235 per cent increase in threats aimed at organisations, regardless of the size. Ransomware is seen as a “major contributor” to those.

Municipalities, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations are now most frequent targets. The report argues that legacy infrastructure may be the reason, as well as outdated hardware and software.

Top ransomware families overall include: GandCrab, Ryuk, Troldesh, Rapid and Locky.