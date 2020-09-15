Business resilience is the new normal

Businesses will need a “new level” of resilience if they are to survive the possible second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the tough economic trading conditions created by the outbreak.

This is according to a new report from Advanced, which asserts that employees should be at the very heart of these resilience efforts.

For almost half of senior decision makers, future changes in how people work, fears of future pandemics and employee productivity are the three primary considerations when it comes to purchasing new software and technology.

Most think remote working will be mainstream in the future, especially with Covid-19 pushing the practice higher up the priority list for more than half of businesses. But respondents see this as a positive change, with almost half believing the crisis will eventually transform working practices for the better.

The report goes on to state that Covid-19 is forcing firms to “put their workforce at the heart” of business recovery and future success, with half saying both physical and mental wellbeing of their employees became a priority due to the pandemic.

“We cannot underestimate the toll that Covid-19 has taken on employees, and the duty of care that is now required, more than ever, to ensure employees feel more secure, connected and happy in their jobs,” commented Alex Arundale, Chief People Officer at Advanced.

“Businesses need to prioritize employee mental health and wellbeing – in conjunction with a strong communication strategy – to ensure everyone feels motivated and supported within their organization. Technology can play a part here, as it provides improved, transparent and regular communications while employees are working remotely.”