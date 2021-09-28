Gartner: Technology work is not longer just conducted by IT

Business technology is useful in departments other than IT, as it can boost innovation, tighten up on security, and ultimately accelerate digital business outcomes.

This is according to a new report from analyst firm Gartner, which claims half of business technologists produce capabilities for users beyond their own department.

A business technologist, per Gartner, is an employee who reports outside of the IT department and creates technology or analytics capabilities for internal or external business use. Most of the time, they build digital commerce plaforms or analytics, AI and RPA capabilities.

“Technology work, once primarily the purview of dedicated IT shops, is being democratized,” said Raf Gelders, Research VP at Gartner. “The best companies compete in the digital economy by harnessing the expertise and ingenuity of all their employees, and progressive CIOs are working with other C-suite leaders to do just that.”

A low barrier to entry, through low-code and no-code development tools or AI-assisted development, is one of the key factors that gives way to a “dramatic growth” in digitization, Gartner further says. Nowadays, more than three-quarters (77 percent) of technologists use automation, integration, app development, data science and AI tools every day.

Most of them (four in five) find value in working together with IT, as this teamwork boosts innovation and security. Furthermore, most of them (76 percent) assume enterprise risk ownership and believe it’s their responsibility to make sure the work is secure and compliant.

Firms that successfully enable business technologists are 2.6 times more likely to accelerate digital business outcomes, Gartner concluded.

“Business technologists expand the CIO’s strategic reach as IT equips and empowers employees across the organization to build digital capabilities for making or saving money,” said Gelders. “Focusing hiring efforts and investments to fully leverage this resource base provides a major opportunity for CIOs to work with other enterprise business leaders.”