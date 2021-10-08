Businesses are battling a staff turnover problem

Staff turnover has grown into a major challenge for UK companies since the start of the pandemic, a new Zendesk study claims.

The software firm recently surveyed more than 3,000 customer experience (CX) decision-makers worldwide to understand the characteristics and benefits of strong CX leadership. It found that staff turnover is now a challenge for a third (33 percent) of UK organizations, up from just eight percent a year ago.

To retain their staff, the report suggests, businesses should actually focus efforts on improving customer experiences (CX).

As the number of remote staff continues to grow beyond the pandemic, mature CX organizations will focus on strategic investments and process changes. These organizations will facilitate increased mobile device use, and increased utilization of public cloud services. They will also adopt more flexible work policies, new collaboration tools and expand their mental health and wellbeing initiatives.

Organizations that have made such investments are more likely to have maximized their resilience, and are almost ten times more likely to have “excellent” staff retention, the report concludes.

“The findings indicate that the shift to digital and remote work during the pandemic served as a trigger for companies to accelerate their adoption of new technologies, policies and processes to benefit from a higher CX maturity,” said Adam DeMattia, Director of Custom Research at ESG.

“Across UK & Europe, [leading businesses] recognise that service excellence can be a differentiator, and are actually accelerating investment in CX projects.”