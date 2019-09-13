Businesses are bypassing security to get to market quicker

Some businesses are deliberately neglecting industry standards in terms of cybersecurity, and releasing vulnerable products to the market, just to get them ‘out there’ as soon as possible, a new report claims.

Research from Outpost24 concluded that 34 per cent of organisations bypass security to get products out to market faster.

Apparently, they’re doing it deliberately, as almost two thirds (64 per cent) of the respondents said they believe their customers could easily be breached, as a result of unpatched vulnerabilities in their organisation’s products.

Almost one in four (39 per cent) don’t do security tests from the beginning of the product lifecycle.

“Our study shows that even despite continuous warnings, organisations today are still leaving their customers at risk because of a failure to address security vulnerabilities in products before they are introduced to market. If organisations are not addressing these security vulnerabilities, they are taking a huge gamble and abusing customer trust,” said Bob Egner, VP at Outpost24.

“Negligence towards security will eventually lead to disastrous outcomes for technology and application vendors and their customers. There should be no excuses today, especially when security is such a big issue and so many breaches, which have happened up and down the technology stack, are well publicised.”