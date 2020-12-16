Businesses are choosing upskilling over new hires

Now is not the best time to be looking for a new job in the UK, whether you're equipped with in-demand skills or not. This is according to a new report from European HR and payroll services provider SD Worx, which claims that business leaders in the country are prioritizing upskilling over new hires.

The businesses that are hiring new staff, meanwhile, are not particularly eager to bring them on permanently and would rather go for a part-time or freelance agreements.

Upskilling and reskilling are a “very common” practice in the UK, SD Worx argues. Businesses are opting for both “traditional” methods (formal training courses, for example), as well as more contemporary solutions, such as temporary exchanges and internal internships.

The biggest motivation for increased training and upskilling is filling a specific skills gap, the report states, as almost half (42 percent) of respondents cited this as their number one driver. Availability, as well as lower costs, round out the top three.

For Cathy Geerts, Chief Human Resources Officer at SD Worx, the rising trend of lifelong learning is encouraging, as it enables talent to fulfil its potential and enable career progress, despite uncertainties.

“The increasing number of digital HR tools and solutions available to businesses today enable a variety of internal and external mobility strategies, enabling business resilience, staff satisfaction and business continuity in the most challenging of times,” she said.